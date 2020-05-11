No new virus deaths reported in county since Friday

SAN DIEGO — County officials reported Monday that there were no new coronavirus deaths over the weekend.

There have been 175 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March, county Chief Medical Officer Wilma Wooten said. No new deaths from the virus have been reported since Friday, she said.

Testing continued over the weekend and Wooten said 139 additional people tested positive since Sunday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in San Diego County to 5,065.

Check back for updates on this developing story.