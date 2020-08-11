County reports 182 new COVID-19 cases, 8 more deaths

SAN DIEGO — County health officials reported 182 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday and eight additional deaths from the virus.

It is the first time since June 22 that the county has reported less than 200 new virus infections, Public Health Officer Dr. Wilma Wooten said. On that date, the county reported 198 new cases.

With the additional cases reported Tuesday, the county has a cumulative total of 33,157 coronavirus cases and a total of 602 deaths from the virus. The death rate from the virus is about 2%, Wooten said. Of the patients who have died, 96% had underlying medical conditions that contributed to their deaths and 4% had no known underlying health conditions., Wooten said.

