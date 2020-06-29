County to close bars, breweries, wineries that don’t serve food

SAN DIEGO — County officials announced Monday that they will order bars, breweries and wineries that serve alcohol but not food to close this week.

County officials decided to close drinking-only establishments because of the recent increase in the daily number of positive COVID-19 diagnoses and the increase in the number of community outbreaks, Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said. Given the increase in the spread of the virus, the action announced Monday is appropriate and wise, Fletcher said.

People can still drink alcoholic beverages served with meals and restaurants, but they cannot order drinks without food, Fletcher said.

The new rules will go into effect on Wednesday, July 1, Fletcher added.