SAN DIEGO (CNS) - UC San Diego announced Monday a $1 million gift from the John and Mary Tu Foundation, designated to help increase the number of people tested for COVID-19, as well as develop new ways to track and treat the virus.

The award supports the clinical research activities of UCSD translational research virologist Dr. Davey Smith, who is "advancing new diagnostics, therapies and ways to monitor the spread of the virus," according to a university statement.