Top Navy official: Damage ‘extensive’ from USS Bonhomme Richard fire, future to be determined

SAN DIEGO – A top U.S. Navy official who toured the USS Bonhomme Richard on Friday called the damage from the recent days-long fire aboard the warship “extensive” and questioned whether the Navy should invest funding to get the 22-year-old vessel back in service.

In a news conference at Naval Base San Diego, Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday said he wanted to see firsthand the extent of the damage from the fire, which broke out Sunday and continued burning through the week until crews extinguished it Thursday afternoon.

The 41,000-ton ship now is stable, according to Gilday. But the result of the blaze has more than left its mark with electrical, mechanical and structural damage, he said.

Gilday said the Navy is planning a thorough investigation to determine the future of the ship, including deciding if it’s possible — or practical — to make necessary repairs.

“They’ll be making that determination, this last assessment, on what the next steps for whether we repair or whether we don’t,” he said.

If the ship is deemed un-salvageable, one estimate places the cost to replace the USS Bonhomme Richard at $4 billion. The ship had been nearing the end of a multi-year upgrade estimated to have cost some $250 million.

Gilday said the fire has been a “gut punch” to the ship’s sailors.

“These sailors are home and they identifying with that ship, right?” he said, gesturing to a hat with the ship’s name emblazoned on it. “These ballcaps, they mean something. The names of those ships mean something to those sailors. … this is their home; this is where they’re going to fight from if they have to go to sea.”