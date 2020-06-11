100-acre brush fire in Jamul prompts evacuations

A wildfire blackened scores of brushy open acres near Jamul Thursday, prompting evacuations of back-country homes and closures of rural roads.

The blaze erupted for unknown reasons shortly before 12:30 p.m. off the 17000 block of Skyline Truck Trail in Lawson Valley, according to Cal Fire.

Within 90 minutes, the flames had spread over about 100 acres and were threatening at least one structure, Cal Fire reported.

As ground and airborne crews worked to subdue the blaze, authorities issued evacuation orders for residences between the 15000 block of Skyline Truck Trail and its intersection with Twisted Oak Road, as well as along Wisecarver Truck Trail.

As of 3 p.m., firefighters had halted the spread of the flames, according to Cal Fire. There were no immediate reports of structural damage or injuries.

#SkylineFire in Lawson Valley [update] The forward rate of spread has been stopped. The fire is 10% contained and remains 100 acres. pic.twitter.com/nNefqhhFCi — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) June 11, 2020

Assisting CAL Fire with the road closures for the Skyline Fire in Jamul. We currently have hard closures at Lawson Valley Road and Skyline Truck Trail and another at Honey Springs Road and Lyons Valley Road. pic.twitter.com/o1HhSp19SU — CHP El Cajon (@CHP_El_Cajon) June 11, 2020

If you are evacuating take your pets with you. You may be forced to stay away longer than anticipated. Leave early. Your pets will be less stressed if they are with you when evacuated versus a rescuer they don’t know going in later to get them. https://t.co/lHr3QssUm1 — San Diego Humane Society (@sdhumane) June 11, 2020

#SkylineFire in Lawson Valley [update] The temporary evacuation point will be Regal Edwards Rancho San Diego. The address is 2951 Jamacha Rd., El Cajon pic.twitter.com/ff17Cbut1V — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) June 11, 2020

