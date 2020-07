A big rig caught fire on Interstate 8 just east of El Cajon, forcing authorities to shut down all westbound lanes of the freeway.

SAN DIEGO — Westbound Interstate 8 was closed just east of El Cajon Monday after tractor trailer caught fire on the freeway.

All westbound lanes were closed from Los Coches Road. It was not clear when westbound traffic would be allowed past the fire.

Helicopter video showed that the trailer of the big rig was destroyed.

