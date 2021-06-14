Box truck blocks interstate traffic after overturning on I-805

SAN DIEGO – A box truck overturned Monday afternoon on southbound I-805 near Miramar Road, blocking multiple lanes of traffic on the interstate, authorities said.

The crash was reported just before 3 p.m., according to California Highway Patrol. Not much is known about the circumstances of the crash, but aerial video shows the truck landed on the side of a white vehicle. It is unclear if there were any injuries as a result.

All southbound lanes of traffic other than the carpool lane initially were blocked by the crash.

As of about 3:50 p.m., three left lanes had reopened with two right lanes still blocked, Caltrans San Diego said in a tweet.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

