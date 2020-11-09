Bry concedes to Gloria in San Diego mayoral race

SAN DIEGO — City Council President Pro Tem Barbara Bry has conceded to Assemblyman Todd Gloria in the race for San Diego’s next mayor.

Bry held a news conference Monday about the outcome of the race.

“First, I want to congratulate Todd Gloria as the next mayor of San Diego,” Bry said at the start of the video call. “He and I spoke by phone yesterday and I offered him my congratulations. I know he loves San Diego, the city where he was born.”

According to the San Diego County Registrar of Voters, the latest tally Saturday night showed Bry trailing Assemblyman Todd Gloria by 73,889 votes.

Bry said she ran a campaign based on trust and transparent decision-making.

“Unfortunately interest groups supporting my opponent took a different approach. Perhaps inspired by the fake news rhetoric coming out of Washington, they spent over $2 million on TV commercials and mailers cynically designed to fool voters into thinking they were sponsored by our campaign,” Bry said.

Gloria, D-San Diego, had expressed confidence in his victory on social media since Wednesday, retweeting several elected officials congratulating him for the victory. Gloria is the first openly gay person and the first person of color elected to the position.

“I want to thank Councilmember Bry for her service to our city and I wish her and her family well,” he said in a statement Monday. “It is time to put the campaign behind us and come together as San Diegans to resolve the many challenges we face. Voters have embraced my vision of creating a city that works for all of us. It’s now time to turn that vision into reality. I am honored to be the next Mayor of San Diego.”

Gloria will succeed Republican Mayor Kevin Faulconer in the nonpartisan post. Faulconer was barred from running for re-election because of term limits.

