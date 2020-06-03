Watch Live: Activists, local officials denounce Floyd death, local rioting

LA MESA, Calif. — A coalition of national and regional civil rights organizations will hold a news conference alongside local elected officials to publicly condemn the death of George Floyd, denounce looting and rioting in San Diego County cities over the weekend and announce next steps for reform.

The coalition is led by Shane Harris, president/founder of the People’s Alliance for Justice, following his five-day trip to Minneapolis, Minnesota, during which he met the family of George Floyd.

Eleven groups are set to speak at the news conference, which will take place in front of a Chase bank that was burned to the ground by rioters on Saturday night. The groups and civic leaders scheduled to speak include the NAACP of San Diego, the full La Mesa City Council along with Mayor Mark Arapostatis, La Mesa Police Chief Walt Vasquez, San Diego City Council President Georgette Gomez and San Diego City Councilwoman Vivian Moreno.

Check back for updates on this developing story.