SAN DIEGO — San Diegans might have seen some mysterious lights in the sky Sunday night, with some even taking to social media to speculate if it was a UFO or an unusual meteor shower.

As spectacular as that would have been, the lights over the sky were actually the U.S. Navy Parachute Team “Leap Frogs” commuting to Snapdragon Stadium to the cheer on the San Diego Wave FC during the National Women’s Soccer League semifinal match.

The parachute team gave a heads up to San Diegans Sunday afternoon that they would be jumping into the game just before kickoff in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Holding flares, the team dropped into the stadium, lighting the trail in the sky that some may have seen from other parts of the city.

Video of the jump from FOX 5 viewers who caught a glimpse of the display outside Snapdragon Stadium can be seen in the player below.

While the San Diego-based parachuting team served as an epic opening act, the match ended up being a heartbreaking one for fans, as the Wave was knocked out of the running for the NWSL Championship title after falling to Seattle’s OL Reign.

The 1-0 loss came on San Diego’s home turf in front of a record-breaking, sell-out crowd of 32,262 people.

“That was incredible out there tonight in terms of the fan support,” Wave Head Coach Casey Stoney said after the game. “I’m very, very proud to be a part of a club that gets that support from the community, but we need to be better to try and get over the line and try to get to a final.”