Gordan Ramsay is seen during an episode of MasterChef. (Content released by MasterChef. Public Relations Team)

VALLEY CENTER, Calif. — Harrah’s Resort SoCal is hosting an exclusive viewing party for celebrity Chef Gordon Ramsay’s appearance in a season 13 episode of “MasterChef.”

The Emmy nominated, multi-Michelin star restaurant connoisseur was filmed at the local Hell’s Kitchen back in February. Located within the hotel and casino, this is the first and only Hell’s Kitchen in California.

Fans can watch the “Restaurant Takeover” episode at a free viewing party on Wednesday, Sept. 13 at 7:30 p.m. Debatably the most anticipated episode of the season, the courtyard at Harrah’s will host eager viewers.

“MasterChef” enthusiasts can watch the episode unfold while enjoying food and drinks, along with the chance to win some prizes during the party.

A Harrah’s representative told FOX 5 that guests can participate in a trivia game by answering fun facts about Gordon Ramsay, Hell’s Kitchen and MasterChef. The following prizes will awarded to winners:

1st place: Two-night stay in hotel suite, dinner for two at Hell’s Kitchen, and $250 resort credit

2nd place: One-night stay in hotel suite, dinner for two at Hell’s Kitchen, and $150 resort credit.

3rd place: One-night stay in a luxury room, and dinner for two at Hell’s Kitchen.

4th place: Dinner for two at Hell’s Kitchen.

5th, 6th and 7th place winners will take home three Gordon Ramsay cookbooks.

Gordon Ramsay fans can make a night of it by booking a reservation for dinner at Hell’s Kitchen ahead of the “MasterChef” watch party.