Watch: Deputy tosses spike strip across road to stop fleeing driver

LEMON GROVE, Calif. (CNS) – Authorities threw a spike strip across the road to stop an SUV and arrest the driver after he allegedly tried to bypass a DUI checkpoint in Lemon Grove Saturday.

Deputies pursued the driver after he drove through the checkpoint without stopping, according to the sheriff’s department, and eventually used a well-timed spike strip to disable the vehicle. Video showed a deputy standing on the sidewalk and toss the device across the road, landing between the van’s tires.

The driver stopped a short time later with a flat tire and surrendered. He was arrested on suspicion of evading a peace officer and driving on a suspended license, authorities said.

The checkpoint was conducted by 11 deputies between 8 p.m. Saturday and 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 7900 block of Broadway, Montan said.

Of 473 vehicles passing through the checkpoint, 81 were directed into the secondary inspection area for further evaluation, the sergeant said. There were no arrests made for alcohol or drug impairment.

One driver was arrested on a felony warrant and another for felony evading, Montan said.

Deputies cited 27 drivers for having a suspended or revoked license or having no driver license, he said.

Twelve vehicles were impounded.

Funding for the operation was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety.

