Watch: Chula Vista man’s dog has close call with coyote in front yard

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A Chula Vista man’s surveillance cameras captured video of his pet squaring off with a coyote in his front yard.

William Wiser shared the video with FOX 5 after the encounter early Sunday morning. His dog Peanut, a 1.5-year-old Chorkie, doesn’t notice the coyote at first as it walks up to their yard on Oxford Street.

The coyote comes right up to Wiser’s white picket fence, the only thing separating him from Peanut. Wiser’s pup eventually notices the coyote and starts barking to scare it off. At one point, Peanut ran over to the fence, where the two squared off before the coyote eventually walked away.

Wiser said there have been coyote sightings near the ball fields and pool in the surrounding area, but this is the first time he’s seen one come this close to a pet.

In May 2020, a man told FOX 5 he was letting his dogs run around at Max Field in Loma Verde Park off Orange Avenue when a coyote showed up and chased them. According to San Diego County Animal Control, there was an uptick in wild animal reports following park closures last year.

Families in North County also reported multiple coyote sightings in residential neighborhoods last year.