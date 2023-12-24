SAN DIEGO (KSWB) — Everyone is getting into the holiday spirit this Christmas Eve, even the animals at the San Diego Zoo and SeaWorld San Diego.

The San Diego Zoo has been counting down to the big day with their “crunchmas” countdown, featuring on Facebook a different animal chowing down on treats each day.

Their countdown began Dec. 14 with a beaver chowing down on some veggie treats.

The animals at SeaWorld are also celebrating for the holidays.

The sea turtles are “shell-abrating” the holiday with a lettuce treat. SeaWorld San Diego shared a Christmas tree made of lettuce with the sea turtles on Christmas Eve. Interesting fact — the green sea turtles in Turtle Reef eat a case of romaine lettuce and 20 pounds of veggies a day.

SeaWorld shared the above video on Christmas Eve of the sea turtles at Turtle Reef snacking on the lettuce treat.

SeaWorld San Diego also shared a video on Facebook of Dottie the dolphin getting excited for Santa as the countdown to Christmas continues.

SeaWorld San Diego is open on Christmas Day from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. It’s Christmas Celebration runs through Jan. 7. Catch the SkyTower Tree of Lights, the All-New O.P Otter’s Holiday Sing-A-Long, Mrs. Claus’s Christmas Parade, live reindeer, a daily tree lighting of the 30-foot Christmas tree, and more. Fireworks will light up the sky every night until New Year’s Eve.

The San Diego Zoo is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Christmas Day.

At the zoo, Jungle Bells lights up the night until 8 p.m. through Jan. 1, 2024 — except Dec. 24.

There will be no Wild Holidays events or entertainment on Dec. 24 and 25 at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park; that park will close at 5 p.m.