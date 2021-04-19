Watch: Burglary suspect rescued after falling through roof of business

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN DIEGO — A suspected burglar had to be rescued Monday morning after he fell through the roof of a Chula Vista business, according to first responders.

Police believe the man was trying to steal copper from 1161 Bay Boulevard when he fell through the ceiling. Chula Vista Fire Battalion Chief Brendan Barahura said they got a call from police requesting help in rescuing the man.

“They had a victim that had fallen through a sky light and was entangled in copper wiring from an air conditioner unit,” Barahura said. “His whole body was entangled.”

Barahura said before firefighters got there, Chula Vista police pulled the man up out of the sky light and onto the roof.

“At that point, we just had to disentangle him from the copper wiring then extricate from the roof,” Barahura said. “He would’ve fallen probably 25 feet to a concrete floor so yeah, it definitely kept him from falling.”

Video from Onscene.TV showed firefighters bringing the man to the ground in a metal basket. Barahura said they cut through 40 copper tubes to free him.

The man was taken to the hospital with injuries of undisclosed severity. Police said he is expected to face burglary charges.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular Stories

Countdown to the Draft 2021

The Draft 2021 The Future is Now...
April 29 2021 05:00 am

Latest News

More News