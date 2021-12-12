Warming fire burns out of control, damages former Wienerschnitzel building

3 transient men living inside built a warming fire that started to burn out of control.

CHULA VISTA, Calif. – A building that once was a Wienerschnitzel restaurant in Chula Vista is damaged after a small fire started by men experiencing homelessness burned out of control Sunday morning.

Smoke could be seen coming from the roof of the building in the 400 block of Broadway, shortly after midnight. When police and fire crews arrived at the scene, they found three men who had broken into the building and were living inside.

The men built a fire to keep warm but it started to burn out of control, according to Chula Vista police and firefighters.

Crews quickly put out the fire before it could cause major damage to the building.

All three men were released but warned that they would be arrested if they came back to the property.