SAN DIEGO — A three-alarm fire erupted at a warehouse in East Village, prompting evacuations and leaving one person with burn injuries, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department announced.

The fire started around 4:30 a.m. in a building at 1400 Market Street when some lithium-ion batteries caught fire, causing the building to go up in flames, SDFD said.

Over 100 firefighters were called out to the blaze, with crews knocking down the fire shortly after 6 a.m.

A public safety alert was sent out by police asking those in the surrounding area to shelter in place and to keep their windows closed. The alert also said that power would be out in the area near J Street and 14th Street.

The alert was sent out due the the fumes from the burned lithium-ion batteries, SDFD spokesperson Mónica Muñoz said. The readings were reported as being well under safety regulations and the shelter in place notice was issued out of an abundance of caution.

Around 50 residents living in a senior apartment complex next to the warehouse were forced to evacuate due to the fire. They have since been allowed back into their units.

One person was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for burn injuries, SDFD said. Their status is not known at this time.

A hazmat crew was called out to the scene and fire crews are still investigating to what caused the batteries to be ignited.

Crews are expected to remain on scene for several hours to mop up the area and for investigators with the SDFD Metro Arson Strike Team to look into the cause of the fire.

Several streets were closed on Island Avenue and Market Street between 13th and 15th Streets, according to the San Diego Police Department.