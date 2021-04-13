3 schools move to online learning after fugitive holes up on campus

SAN DIEGO — Students at three schools will move to online learning Tuesday because of a police standoff at San Diego High School.

San Diego High School, East Village Middle College High School and Garfield High School campuses are closed and classes will take place virtually, district officials told FOX 5.

A standoff was ongoing Tuesday morning after a fugitive wanted in connection with two shootings within the last month allegedly opened fire on law enforcement again during a pursuit that stretched from Point Loma to downtown San Diego, police said.

The pursuit lasted until 8:45 p.m. Monday, when the suspect vehicle stopped on the football field of Balboa Stadium on the San Diego High School campus, located on Park Boulevard, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said. Two occupants of the vehicle, one reportedly armed with a rifle, then ran onto the campus and holed up in a dumpster.

A SWAT standoff with the pair was ongoing as of 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, Buttle said.

The officer confirmed that one of the suspects was 36-year-old Christopher Templo Marquez, a man accused of shooting and wounding a private investigator last month in Chula Vista and shooting at National City police officers last week.

Marquez was reportedly hiding in the dumpster with an unidentified woman.

The pursuit reportedly began when personnel from the U.S. Marshals Service were attempting to take Marquez into custody in the Point Loma area, Buttle said. The time the pursuit started was not immediately available since San Diego police were not initially involved.

At least two people, including Marquez, fled in a vehicle and someone inside fired one shot out of the back window at pursuing law enforcement vehicles near Nimitz and Point Loma boulevards in Ocean Beach, Buttle said. Someone inside the vehicle opened fire on law enforcement again near state Route 163 and 10th Avenue in downtown San Diego.

A National City police officer fired back at the vehicle at some point, he said.

No officers were injured during the pursuit and it was not immediately clear if Marquez or anyone inside the fleeing vehicle were struck by the return fire.

Police officers were using a remote controlled robot to peer into the dumpster on the San Diego High School campus, while San Diego police and sheriff’s personnel aboard several helicopters were also monitoring the trash bin for movement, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

The first shooting allegedly involving Marquez happened March 15 at a home on East J Street near Arroyo Place in Chula Vista, according to Chula Vista police. During that incident, Marquez allegedly shot a bounty hunter who went to the house attempting to apprehend Marquez on a felony warrant.

The victim in that shooting was treated for non-life-threatening bullet wounds. The shooting outside the Chula Vista home led to a 10-hour police standoff that ended when SWAT officers stormed the residence and found it unoccupied. Marquez has remained at large since.

A few weeks later, in the early morning on April 5, National City police officers found a stolen car in the drive-thru of a Jack in the Box on Roosevelt Avenue near 7th Street, according to National City police. Officers surrounded the restaurant and its parking lot before trying to make contact with three people inside the vehicle, but a passenger — allegedly Marquez — got out and ran.

Marquez then allegedly opened fire on pursuing officers as he ran onto the on-ramp from East Seventh Street to northbound Interstate 5, police said. Two officers returned fire, but neither the officers nor Marquez were injured in the shootout.

National City police said last week that Marquez was wanted on felony warrants for auto theft, hit-and-run, evading arrest and obstructing police.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.