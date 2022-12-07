The suspect of a robbery at U.S. Bank in San Diego on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022 is pictured. (Image released by FBI San Diego Public Affairs office)

SAN DIEGO — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a North Park bank robbery, the San Diego FBI Public Affairs office said Wednesday.

A suspect approached a teller station inside a US Bank, located at 3201 University Avenue, around 4:40 p.m. on Dec. 1 and passed a note which instructed the teller to place money into a bag, according to police. After receiving the money, the suspect fled the scene on foot and headed southbound on 32nd Street.

The FBI described the suspect as male in his mid 40s to early 50s that stands 5 feet 8 inches tall and has thin build with a light complexion. The suspect was last seen wearing a blue hat with an unknown logo, gray zip-up jacket, glasses and was clean shaven.

(Poster released by the San Diego FBI)

Anyone with information about this case or knows the identity of the suspect is encouraged to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 858-580-8477 or submit a tip at SDCrimeStoppers.org.