SANTEE, Calif. — A Walmart in Santee has been closed down due to police activity inside the store, according to the San Diego Sheriff’s Office.

Around 5 p.m., law enforcement responded to a reported incident in the Walmart located at 170 Town Center Pwky. SDSO has not disclosed details about the incident that prompted deputies to be dispatched to the site.

Pick-up services at the Walmart are still available to customers, SDSO said, but the public is not able to enter the store to shop. Authorities are asking the public to stay out of the area.

This a developing story. Check back for updates.