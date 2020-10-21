Wallet, cash worth $2,500 stolen from shopper’s cart

SAN DIEGO — Authorities Wednesday asked for help identifying a man suspected of stealing a 73-year-old woman’s wallet while she grocery shopped.

The theft happened around 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 23 at Ralph’s in the 3300 block of Sports Arena Boulevard, according to a San Diego County Crime Stoppers news release. When the woman opened a freezer door, a man took the wallet from the purse in the shopping cart, the release said.

The man walked away without the woman realizing what had happened, the release said. The wallet and cash inside were worth more than $2,500.

The suspected thief was described as white, 5-foot-10, 175 pounds with medium-tanned skin. He was wearing a light-colored baseball cap with black sunglasses on top, a light-green, short-sleeved button-up shirt, grey shorts and black sandals.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in the case. Those with information were asked to call San Diego police at 619-692-4800 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 to remain anonymous.

Authorities Wednesday asked for help identifying a man suspected of stealing a 73-year-old woman’s wallet while she grocery shopped. (San Diego County Crime Stoppers)

Authorities Wednesday asked for help identifying a man suspected of stealing a 73-year-old woman’s wallet while she grocery shopped. (San Diego County Crime Stoppers)