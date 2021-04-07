Walk-up vaccines available at 3 sites in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO — The county says vaccines are available without an appointment at three sites in San Diego County Wednesday because of an issue with the MyTurn site.

The walk-up vaccines are available while supplies last through 4 p.m. for people currently eligible for the vaccine. The three locations include Viejas Arena at San Diego State University, Lemon Grove Community Center and East County Public Health Center in El Cajon.

Viejas Arena: 5500 Canyon Crest Dr, San Diego State University



Lemon Grove Community Center: 3146 School Ln, Lemon Grove, CA 91945



East County Public Health Center: 367 N. Magnolia Ave, El Cajon, CA 92020

The county said the availability is a result of the MyTurn site having technical issues. Health officials want to get expiring Pfizer vaccine doses in the arms of San Diegans.

The San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency said Tuesday that 1,047,512 county residents, or 39%, have received one dose of the two-dose vaccines and 615,718 or 22.9% are fully vaccinated.

The county moved into the orange tier on Wednesday after the state met its goal of administering 4 million doses of the vaccine in California’s hardest-hit communities. That triggered a relaxing of the thresholds for tier assignment.

