SAN DIEGO — A group of San Diegans are fighting against Measure C that would eliminate the 30-foot building height limit for the Midway planning district.

The city said that more development is needed to address the housing crisis.

“We want to preserve what everybody has been enjoying for all these years,” said Geoff Page, a local resident.

“It was like a breath of fresh air to come here,” said Laura Dennison,another San Diego resident.

A group of San Diegans celebrated the 50th anniversary of the passage of Prop D, a 30-foot building height limit for coastal communities. A group of San Diegans want it to stay that way, but Measure C on the November ballot would eliminate the height limit for the entire Midway planning district.

“We are asking all citizens in San Diego to unite with a vote of no against Measure C,” said Melinda Resende, a San Diego resident. “If city is successful, with developing the midway area it will impede coastal access. We are not like Waikiki Beach, Chicago, New York, and God forbid we ever get to that. This is why our visitors come to San Diego.”

In 1972, unpaid volunteers gathered 36,000 signatures for the 30-foot limit. It became known as the “citizen’s initiative” that passed with 63 percent of voters.

"This measure, if passed, would dishonor the Herculean efforts of a dedicated group of volunteers who sacrificed much personally and professionally to create the precious unique coastal protection," said a San Diego resident at the celebration in Ocean Beach.

“The Midway community is not next to any body of water, it’s not along the ocean, no coastal views in the area,” said Chris Cate, San Diego City Councilmember.

Cate said voters approved the measure in 2020, just for the Midway planning area. Cate said that area already has buildings over the 30-foot limit. Cate also said that area of Midway needs more development and voting “yes” on Measure C is vital to achieve growth.

“Voters understood that this is an area that is blighted, that we want to see reinvestments and dollars go into this community,” Cate said. “And to be able to pay for the infrastructure improvements, increase access and address our housing crisis in San Diego, and this is a great opportunity to do that.”