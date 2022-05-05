SAN DIEGO — Registered voters in San Diego should see their voter information pamphlets in the mail in the coming days for the June Gubernatorial Primary Election.

The County of San Diego announced Thursday that pamphlets have been sent out to the 1.9 million registered voters in the county. They are expected to be delivered by May 9, according to the Registrar of voters office.

Inside the pamphlet, voters will find election information such as voting options, elections deadline, candidate statements and a sample of what your official ballot will look like.

The Registrar of Voters office recommends using your sample ballot to practice making selections before marking your official ballot

If you want to see your voter information pamphlet, you can do so online. You can also sign up to receive future pamphlets electronically.

While the biggest race in the election is for governor for California, there are several other major local election races on the June ballot. Multiple congressional seats and positions at the county and city level are up from grabs.

For more information about voting in the June Primary Election, the County of San Diego asks residents to visit sdvote.com or call (858) 565-5800 or toll free at (800) 696-0136.