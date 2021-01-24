Volunteers search for missing Potrero man

Police are searching for 47-year-old Christopher Parkhurst. He was last seen near the 23000 block of Horizon View Drive on December 23. Photo: San Diego Sheriff/Twitter

Dozens of volunteers with the San Diego Sheriff’s Department gathered in Potrero on Sunday morning to search for a man who has been missing for more than a month.

47-year-old Christopher Paul Parkhurst was last seen on December 23, 2020 in the 23000 block of Horizon View Drive in Potrero, according to the sheriff department’s homicide unit. Officials say his family has not seen or heard from him since that day.

Parkhurst is 5’5″ tall, weighs 120 pounds, and has blond hair and blue eyes. Investigators say he is diabetic, and recently had a stroke.

Anyone with information is asked to contact sheriff’s homicide detective Brian Simpson at (858) 285-6330. You can also call the Sheriff’s Department at (858) 565-5200, or San Diego Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

#MissingPerson @SDSheriff Homicide Lt. Thomas Seiver gives an update on the search for 47-year-old Christopher Parkhurst in Potrero. He was last seen on December 23, 2020. If you have seen Parkhurst, call (858) 565-5200 or @sdcrimestoppers at (888) 580-8477. @SDSORural pic.twitter.com/8G0mNXVyCg — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) January 24, 2021