Volunteers hand out food to over 1,000 families in need

SAN DIEGO – Volunteers handed out food to over a thousand families in need Saturday morning with a drive-through food drive.

The event at SDCCU Stadium gave food to 1,150 seniors and low-income families. It was organized by Feeding San Diego and the San Diego and Imperial Counties Labor Council. Volunteers included teachers, grocery workers, construction workers and nurses.

“Well I’m a retired grocery worker and I’m also a caregiver,” volunteer Monica Perez told FOX 5. “It’s all about giving back and being there for this, especially at this time of crisis.”

The event was careful to stay in line with public health orders on social distancing. People stayed in their cars as the volunteers put food directly in the back of the vehicles. The items of food handed out included produce, canned goods, peanut butter and oatmeal.

“We really see the resiliency of our city,” said San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer. “Everybody really coming together, not only to get us through this but really to help plan for what may come at us in the future.”

The future is ever present on the minds of the organizers, who acknowledged getting people through the COVID-19 crisis will be a marathon, not a sprint.

“We are going to fight to make sure that every family has access to adequate nutrition,” said Vince Hall, the CEO for Feeding San Diego. “We’re going to make sure that we work to plan for the future months of this crisis.”