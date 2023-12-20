SAN DIEGO — Senior Helpers, a non-medical in-home care provider, is spreading some holiday joy to their senior clients.

Their staff and caregivers decorated the homes for several of their clients.

“This is unreal, it really is,” said JT Stewart, a Senior Helpers client.

Inside JT’s home Senior Helpers, including his caregiver, decorated with mini Christmas trees, a Santa cut out that hung on the door and gifts.

Stewart is 89 years old, but his 90th birthday is right around the holiday corner on Dec. 27.

“Boy, I appreciate what they do for people, you bet I do, and there is some awful good people that come by here,” Stewart said.

Stewart is a Korean War Veteran who served three years with the Marine Corps. He entered in 1933 at the age of 19.

After serving Stewart decided to stay in California and not return home to West Texas. During the holidays with his three sons, daughter and wife when it came to decorating.

“Well that was strictly my wife, she’d decorate, she’d run the house,” Stewart said. “I always got up early in the morning most of the time around 3 a.m., and she’d wake me up and have my breakfast, and I had the easiest part, all I had to do was go work and I loved that.”

“We say that we’re bringing some Christmas spirit, but really they are the ones that bring the Christmas spirit to us,” said Cort Peters, Owner and President of San Diego North Senior Helpers.

Peters said Senior Helpers service seniors year-round.

“It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and just a real opportunity to be able to share,” Peters said.

“I just can’t believe somebody went and done this. You know I guess I can’t believe anything anymore,” Stewart said.

San Diego North Senior Helps are decorating 25 homes for their senior clients this year.