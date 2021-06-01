Volunteers clean up after holiday beach crowds

SAN DIEGO — Volunteers took the streets and sand in Ocean Beach on Tuesday afternoon to clean up from the Memorial Day beach crowds.

Their efforts were part of the Ecological Servants Project, a nonprofit organization that began when neighbors started picking up trash in Valencia Park. They saw what an impact they had and decided to clean up beaches, too.

Founder Jason Joslyn said picking up litter is empowering.

“Do we take a stand against litter? Do we say no, we’re not going to allow this on our streets? So as a community, we have to get together,” Joslyn said.

The organization’s next cleanup will be July 4 at Chula Vista Marina.