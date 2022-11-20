IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — A group of young adult volunteers picked up trash and plastics in Imperial Beach on Sunday, according to a press release from the activity coordinator.

ASEZ WAO San Diego hosted a cleanup near Central Elementary School that involved 77 volunteers, which included the group’s members along with Imperial Beach Mayor-Elect Paloma Aguirre, Imperial Beach City Council member Matthew Leyba-Gonzalez and others.

During a two-hour span, the individuals worked together in collecting debris from Emory Ave to Palm Avenue and were able to collect over 2,000 pounds of trash and around 184 pounds of plastic, the press release noted.

“Youth really learn by example and when they see other youth cleaning up our community, that’s leadership by example and we are developing those leadership skills through those activities,” said Aguirre. “And the sense of community in itself and seeing others taking care of the community builds a sense of community. ”

The cleanup was intended to to beautify the Imperial Beach area, said the activity coordinator. These efforts were also part of the No More GPGP, or Great Pacific Garbage Patch, campaign, according to ASEZ WAO.

Volunteers gathered in Imperial Beach to pick up trash and plastics on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (Photo released by ASEZ WAO San Diego)