VISTA, Calif. — An annual tribute to America’s fallen was unveiled Monday in a special Memorial Day ceremony in Vista.

The Antique Gas and Steam Engine Museum revealed an 11,000 square foot painted American flag, which was created by volunteers all in under 24 hours. The Stars and Stripes on display brought families together to remember those who can’t be here.

“Just all the sacrifices that the men and women did for our country and I mean, especially now, with everything going on, I’m just so thankful,” guest Lina Ballance said.

Families enjoyed tractor rides around the Antique Gas and Steam Engine Museum to take a look at the beautiful hand spray painted American flag. Workers used 60 gallons of paint and every single stripe was about six feet wide.

“It’s amazing,” guest Andrew Mathias said. “Definitely a work of art.”

TJ Crossman has helped paint the11,000 square foot tribute to our nation’s fallen for the past three years.

“There’s not just one reason why,” Crossman said. “There’s our military. There’s those people that gave their lives for us. There’s our freedoms. America’s the greatest country in the whole entire world.”

Families also got to see a flyover, a brass ensemble and the presentation of colors by the Young Marines.

“Wanted to come help support the local community of Vista and support all the family members and service members who gave so much for this country, and we wanted to come out and show our patriotism for America,” guest Brad Ballance said.

Memorial Day has special meaning to military service members and families who have given so much. TJ hopes this flag gives something back.

“A lot of the families who have a dad, a mom or even a sibling that’s serving right now, and it’s very hard that they’re not home right now. It means a lot,” Mathias said.

The volunteers say they will keep this American flag tribute in the wheat field until Independence Day.