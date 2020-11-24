Vista Unified shifts secondary schools to online learning

VISTA, Calif. — The Vista Unified School District says all of its secondary schools will move to virtual learning until after winter break.

All middle and high schools will pivot to online learning for at least three weeks, from Nov. 30 to Dec. 18. The district made the announcement Tuesday citing a spike in COVID-19 cases across the region and within the five zip codes the district serves.

The district said it hasn’t seen the virus spread within the school environment after 26 days of instruction in the Vista Classic learning model, but the effect of the virus within the community is causing staffing challenges for teachers, instructional assistants, custodians and other employees.

“Although our pivoting criteria has been effective in combating any spread of the virus on secondary campuses, the frequency of pivoting schools has increased. The increased frequency of pivoting is disruptive to students, parents and staff,” the district said.

Schools will continue offering in-person supplemental learning support for specific students based on their individual needs. The district will also continue athletic activities in preparation for the upcoming season. All elementary schools will continue with Vista Classic in-person instruction.

Trustees will review COVID-19 data and discuss next steps at a school board meeting set for Dec. 15. Trustees will also address new regulations for quarantining students, staff and classrooms based on feedback from the San Diego Health and Human Services Agency, the district said.