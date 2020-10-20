Vista Unified schools to fully reopen Tuesday

VISTA, Calif. — Vista Unified School District is set to reopen its campuses Tuesday, becoming one of the first locally to fully reopen its campuses instead of opening for part-time on-campus learning or in phases by grade.

The district said in its reoepning plan that it will maximize social distancing, but because classrooms will have the normal amount of students — up to 38 — enrolled, student desks will not be spaced six feet apart.

The district’s reopening of all grade levels has sparked backlash among teachers and some parents who say it is not safe enough to return.

Meanwhile, others argue the risks of staying at home outweigh those of in-person learning.

Students who want to continue with virtual learning will have the option to do so.