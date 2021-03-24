Vista Unified board votes for middle and high school students to return next month

VISTA, Calif. — Middle and high school students in the Vista Unified School District will return to in-person learning five days a week next month.

The school board unanimously voted Tuesday night to start the new plan on April 5.

Currently, in-person learning five days a week has only been reopened to the district’s elementary students.

Distance learning will remain an option for students’ families.

Last week a judge sided with a group of parents in North County, allowing schools to get students back on campus.