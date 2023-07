SAN DIEGO — One person is dead after a shooting Wednesday morning in Vista, authorities said.

The shooting was reported shortly before 11:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Camino Corto, San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries. He has not yet been publicly identified.

Authorities have detained one person of interest.

