Vista school district postpones return of in-person learning

VISTA, Calif. – Some students in the Vista Unified School District won’t be returning to in-person classes until further notice.

The district is postponing the return of middle and high school students because of the state’s tighter reopening guidelines released Thursday in the Safe Schools for All Plan. Highlighted in the plan are four pillars – funding, safety and mitigation, oversight and assistance, and transparency and accountability – which Gov Gavin Newsom’s office says reflects the “best available science regarding safe in-person instruction.”

Middle school students were set to return to the “Vista Classic” model for in-person instruction Jan. 19 with high schools planned to follow Jan. 26.

District staff plan to review the state’s new guidelines and discuss a pathway forward at its Jan. 21 board meeting, Superintendent Matt Doyle said Thursday in a community update letter.

“The revised CDPH guidelines were published today and contain a number of new requirements that more clearly define social distancing and stable groups (formerly referred to as cohorts),” Doyle said.

All elementary schools and alternative high schools are scheduled to continue with in-person instruction, though Doyle said elementary schools will revise their school reopening plans to include a “school guidance checklist.” Those are expected to be posted to their websites by Feb. 1.

Supplemental instruction for all grade levels will not be interrupted by the change, Doyle said.

“We will continue to expand supplemental programs for all grade spans in the coming weeks,” he said.