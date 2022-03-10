VISTA, Calif. — Parents and teachers in Vista are fighting to keep funding around for one of the district’s oldest schools after previously approved bond money recently was put on hold.

The modest group from Vista Unified’s Beaumont Elementary School stood outside the district’s school board meeting Thursday night in an effort to rally support. Bond measure LL passed in 2018 with a promise to invest nearly $250 million into improvements for Vista schools with Beaumont high on the priority list.

But in a February board meeting, district leaders voted to pause the Beaumont plans, saying the district would do a deep dive into several schools and reprioritize bond money.

“Of all the schools to pause, it’s 63 years old and we need a little bit of help to rectify the errors that are there that have never been fixed,” said Valerie Holseth, a Beaumont teacher of more than 30 years.

Former Vista Unified school board member Carol Herrera said there’s “mold in some of the buildings” in addition to other issues that need addressing. As for Amanda Remmen, a member of the Beaumont and district PTAs, she said supporters are working hard to ensure the elementary school remains a priority.

“There were many comments that implied the funds would be better spent elsewhere, which as a parent who is actively involved, that was painful to hear,” Remmen said.

Remmen and other parents also voiced their concerns over the phone during the virtual meeting Thursday, but the topic was not on the agenda.

Board members did not return requests for comment on the topic, but set a special meeting about reprioritizing the bond funds for March 23.