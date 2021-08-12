Vista man fatally shot at his home ID’d

A police tape is seen in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Authorities Thursday publicly identified a Vista man who was fatally shot at his home by an unknown assailant last weekend.

Shannon Betz, 52, was found dead by his roommate at their residence in the 1100 block of Delpy View Point at about 9:15 p.m. Sunday, according to San Diego County Sheriff’s Department officials.

Betz had suffered a gunshot wound to the head, and his death was ruled a homicide, Lt. Thomas Seiver said.

No suspects have been identified in the case, the lieutenant said.

