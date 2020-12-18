Vista, Lakeside schools delay return of in-person learning after winter break

The headquarters for the Vista Unified School District as it appeared on Oct. 26, 2020.

VISTA, Calif. – The Vista Unified School District is delaying when students return to physical classrooms after winter break with some not expected back on campuses until late January.

Citing concerns about the surge of COVID-19 in the community, the district said Friday it will implement a pause of up to three weeks for students when classes resume Jan. 4. Elementary students will do virtual learning for one week after the winter break before reconvening in-person on Jan. 11. Alternative schools and athletics also are scheduled to return the same day.

All middle schools will pause in-person learning for two weeks until returning Jan. 19 while the district’s three comprehensive high schools come back to campuses Jan. 26.

The high school pause was extended out another week past the middle schools to accommodate final exams, Superintendent Matt Doyle said Friday in a letter to families.

“Our community members are rallying around the importance of using this center to combat the spread of the virus,” Doyle said. “Our challenge is that there is a very high incidence of the virus in our community at this time. It is important to note, however, that there is no evidence of spread within our Vista Classic classrooms.”

The district’s elementary schools are scheduled to continue learning in-person in the Vista Classic format through the end of the school year.

Vista Unified also is considering the possibility of hiring additional staffers “to support learning loss and providing paid time for teachers who pivot to virtual learning as a result of quarantining requirements,” Doyle said.

Lakeside Union also postpones return

Students in the Lakeside Union School District also will be delayed in returning to in-person learning after a vote by the district’s board Thursday.

In a letter to district families, Superintendent Andy Johnsen said students will do distance learning for two weeks after the end of winter break. Classes are scheduled to resume instruction on campuses Jan. 19.

The decision comes as the district has experienced an uptick in COVID-19 cases and close contacts among students and staff since the Thanksgiving holiday.

District leaders are anticipating a similar bump after the winter break, Johnsen said.

“Although these cases are originating almost entirely outside of school, the required quarantine periods for district employees have caused a significant strain on our ability to staff key positions in our schools, in some cases negatively impacting our ability to ensure safety and wellbeing for our school community,” he said.

