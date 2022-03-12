VISTA, Calif. — A man suspected of breaking into a Vista home Friday was arrested after the homeowner’s Ring camera captured the incident on video, according to authorities.

Sonny Hunter, 33, was booked into the Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of probation violation, vehicle theft and burglary, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department announced Saturday.

Authorities Friday received a call around 4 p.m. about a person who forced entry into a residence near South Santa Fe and Mar Vista Drive, Sgt. Adam Milligan stated in a press release.

Although the homeowner was not home at the time, they were able to see a man kick open their front door and enter the home through their Ring camera system, a sheriff’s official said.

“The homeowner told the man to get out of their house using the voice feature and saw the man walk out from the house shortly thereafter,” Milligan said.

Deputies were able to recognize the man, later identified as Hunter, from the video and responded to the area where they suspected the man visited, according to the sheriff’s department.

Milligan said a sheriff’s helicopter was also called in and began making announcements of the man’s description. That’s when a witness alerted the sheriff’s department about seeing a possible match of the suspect.

Deputies were directed to an open field where the man was attempting to hide, arresting the man confirmed to be Hunter, the sheriff’s official said. He was arrested without incident on suspicion of residential burglary.