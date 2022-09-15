VISTA, Calif — Vista High School has forfeited their football games scheduled for this week against Poway High School amid an assault investigation, it was announced Thursday.

The investigation stems from an incident that occurred inside the Vista High varsity football locker room on Aug. 31 where a 14-year-old student was the victim of an assault.

Vista High has forfeited the Freshman, Junior Varsity and Varsity football games scheduled for this week against Poway High and the games will not be rescheduled, Poway High football head coach Kyle Williams said.

Parents, students and community members rallied Wednesday outside of Vista High, demanding justice and accountability against the players suspected of being involved in an attack that was caught on video and spread on social media.

An online petition, calling for suspension or expulsion for the students involved has gathered over 9,000 signatures.

The Vista freshman football coach has since been let go and FOX 5 was told the boys in the video have all been taken off the team pending the ongoing investigation.

The Vista Unified School District and the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department’s are conducting investigations into the incident.