SAN DIEGO — The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s assistance to locate a missing child, last seen around 1 p.m. near Vista.

According to officials, the 11-year-old is described as a Black female with brown hair, brown eyes, roughly 5’0″ and 140 lbs. The girl was last seen wearing a black sweater and maroon sweatpants.

Anyone who has seen this girl is encouraged to reach out to police by calling 911.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates as they become available.