SAN DIEGO — If you have ever wanted to watch a sunset on the iconic Scripps Pier, you will have a chance to this fall.

The Ellen Browning Scripps Memorial Pier, which is closed to the general public year-round, will be open to visitors as part of the Birch Aquarium’s Outdoor Adventures program, a news release from Scripps Institution of Oceanography said.

The 90-minute tours will be held on select weekends from Sept. 25 to Nov. 5. Start times for the tour will depend on the time of sunset that day.

Tickets for the sunset pier tour will be $25 for Birch Aquarium members and $30 for nonmembers.

The tour will feature hands-on stations where guests can learn about the work being done by Scripps Oceanography researchers. The stations will include dissecting a squid, holding plankton, learning more about sharks and examining specimens under a microscope, Scripps Oceanography said.

“Fall has arrived and there’s no better time to get outdoors to learn about our local area,” Cari Paulenich, program manager of public engagement, said in the release. “The 1,090-foot-long Scripps Pier is an active, working research pier and we’re making that research accessible to the San Diego community through our Sunset Pier Walks.”

All participants of the tour must be nine years of age or older and be required to walk the entire length of the pier. Guest are also recommended to dress in layers and wear comfortable walking shoes.

You can get more information and reserve tickets here.