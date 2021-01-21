Virtual prayer held for missing Chula Vista woman

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A virtual night of prayer was held Thursday for a Chula Vista wife and mother of three, missing two weeks as of Friday.

Friends and family of 39-year-old Chula Vista resident Maya Millete are holding out hope that she will make it home safely.

Maya “May” Millete’s friends and family have not given up hope that she will come home.

“For the people who are printing out the flyers, helping us pass them out, going on those searches: thank you for giving us the strength and sending all those people to help us,” Millete’s niece Mikah Tabalanza said.

The prayer night marks two weeks since the last time Millete was seen, officially missing as of Friday Jan. 8. The day she went missing, her car still was in the driveway and her phone was off. Family members say the 39-year-old may have gone hiking in the canyon behind the family’s home, but search efforts have been unsuccessful.

As of Thursday, the Chula Vista Police Department has no new information and still considers her disappearance a missing persons case.

They are asking anyone with information about where Millete might be to come forward.

“At this point we have no leads, nothing to go forward with,” said Richard Drouaillet, Millete’s brother-in-law.

Police say Larry Millete, May’s husband, has been cooperative with the investigation. He has asked for privacy, refraining from joining the search parties or events held in honor of his wife.

Millete’s family members are distraught over her disappearance, leaning on their community for support and to help them find answers.

“I hope we will find my sister soon,” Millete’s sister Maricris Drouaillet said. “Thank you for all your prayers.”