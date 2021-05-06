Virtual meeting to be held regarding Pepper Park expansion

NATIONAL CITY (CNS) – The Port of San Diego will hold a virtual community workshop Thursday to allow residents the opportunity to provide feedback on the future expansion of Pepper Park.

The workshop, scheduled for 6-8 p.m. over Zoom, will give community members a chance to weigh in on what features and recreational opportunities they would like to see both in the existing park and the 2.5-acre future expansion.

The event will be offered in Spanish and Tagalog, in addition to English. Visit the Port of San Diego website to register for the hearing.

