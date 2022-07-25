SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Police Department is investigating five separate shootings in less than a 30 hour-span that left one person dead and six others hurt from gunshot wounds. The shootings happened in multiple neighborhoods across San Diego.

Police were asking the public to come forward with any information they have to help solve the five shootings that happened this weekend, with three shootings on Saturday and two shootings before 5 a.m. Sunday.

One of the five shootings killed a 41-year-old man in the Linda Vista neighborhood. The man was found dead in a driveway off the 2200 block of Ulric Street after he was shot in the back early Sunday morning. A memorial is growing in the area he was found dead.

Just a few hours before that, a man was shot at the BLVD63 apartment complex off El Cajon Boulevard in the College area. FOX 5 talked with one resident who heard the incident, but did not want to be identified. The resident said he has lived in the apartment complex for about a year and has only heard gunshots a few times.



“I just heard gunshots randomly around 1:30,” he said. “I just stayed inside and I saw the police running through the building.”

Police said a man was found shot at the apartment complex and when paramedics and officers tried to enter the building, a large group came out from the building and onto the street.

SDPD Mid-City Division Detectives were investigating the shooting.

Around 10:40 p.m. Saturday night, three people were shot outside a party at a home in the 4800 block of Beech Street in the Ridgeview-Webster area. The three victims were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities were looking into whether there was a shootout.

According to police, there was a party at the home when several people at the party heard gunshots and went to the front of the house and saw three men on the front lawn, suffering from gunshot wounds. Those victims were a 22-year-old, 33-year-old and 37-year-old.

Police said no one saw the shooting and there is no suspect descriptions at this time. The San Diego Police Gang Detectives were investigating the shooting.

Two more shootings happened Saturday, but the time or the victim’s injuries were not known.

One person was shot in the 5700 block of Luber Street Saturday in a Mid-City neighborhood, according to police. The shooting was not fatal.

Another non-fatal shooting Saturday happened in the 4300 block of Imperial Avenue.

“At night time, no you’re not going to find me here,” Jose Rosas said, who works near where the shooting happened on Imperial Avenue in the Mountain View neighborhood. “It’s not a very safe area. I would not like my family members around here.”

Police said they have made arrests in some cases and were pursuing leads in others, but need the public’s help in all cases, even if an arrest has been made.

Anyone with information about these five shootings is urged to contact the San Diego Police Department at (619) 531-2293. If you would like to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers at (888) 580-8477.