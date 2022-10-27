SAN DIEGO — San Diego Association of Governments released its mid-year crime statistics that shows violent crime has increased, but property crime has decreased in San Diego.

The report shows data from the first six months into 2022, violent crime rate was 2% higher than the same time-period in 2021. It changed from 3.66% to 3.73%. According to SANDAG, the increase was due to more reported robberies and homicides.

Homicides increased from 49 in the same six-month span in 2021 to 51 in 2022.

Robberies increase from 1,176 in the first 6 months in 2021 to 1,355 in the first six months of 2022.

Although violent crimes increased, property crime rates decreased by 2%, from 16.30% in the first half of 2021 to 15.95% in the first half of 2022.



SANDAG’s data found that non-residential or business burglaries increased by 19%, but residential burglaries were down by 2%. Reported larcenies were down 6%, theft of cars increased 4%.

SANDAG’s Senior Director of Data Science Cindy Burke said many changes in the data are likely tied to the pandemic.

“When everybody was staying home we saw fewer residential burglaries, we saw fewer rapes, and now that things are back open and people are getting out and about, we saw increases of violent crime and decreases in property crime,” Burke said. “Motor vehicle theft is up and I can’t help but think we know that there is a hot market for supply chain issues, used cars so we are seeing increases there, we’re very close to the border so those vehicles can be stolen and brought across the border.”

Burke said despite the increase in violent crime, she wants to make sure San Diegans know America’s Finest City is a safe place to call home.

“We are at historic lows in San Diego County,” Burke said. “We have one of the lowest violent property crime rates of any large U.S. city.”

The data is only based on crimes reported to police. Burke said it is important to make sure crimes are reported.

SANDAG said its report is the only regional source that pulls all of the crime information data into one place. The findings aim to help departments and grants show where resources could be needed.

The report breaks down crimes reported by region.