CHULA VISTA, Calif. – A vigil this Sunday will mark the third year since Chula Vista mom Maya Millete went missing.

“Jan. 7 will be the third year that we’ve been going through this nightmare,” said Maricris Drouaillet, Maya’s sister.

Maricris and her husband, Richard Drouaillet, are looking back on the unimaginable few years they have endured.

“It’s hard to imagine that we are here, 3 years later, still wondering what the truth is,” said Richard.

It’s now time to mark another year since the last time they ever heard from her. A vigil will take place at Mount Miguel Park Sunday. It will honor Maya, but also all those still missing. The vigil will begin in the evening.

“The time 5:01 p.m. — it’s a very significant number for us because she was born May 1,” said Maricris.

The location is also significant. Mount Miguel Park is down the street from where Maya and her family once lived. It’s where searches and several events for her took place in the months and years following her disappearance, and now suspected murder at the hands of her husband.

“We’re in the dark. We keep on thinking what could’ve happened? What could he have done? And where? There’s still there’s so many questions,” said Maricris.

For more than two years now, Larry Millete has sat in jail after being charged with his wife’s murder, never revealing any details about where she might be.

The Drouaillets have never wavered in keeping Maya’s memory alive, or their fight for justice as their attention turns to a pending trial this year.

“Hopefully you know we’ll have some closure this year. We’re praying so hard, so hard,” said Maricris.

Larry has a court appearance scheduled for Monday, Jan. 8. The hope is a trial is still on track for later this year in August after he changed lawyers.

Those attending the vigil for Maya are asked to begin arriving around 4:30 p.m.