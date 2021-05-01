Vigil honors Gaslamp shooting victims

San Diego – A vigil was held on Saturday for the victims and survivors involved in the shootings in the Gaslamp Quarter last Thursday by the San Diego chapter of March For Our Lives.

Police say 32-year-old Travis Sarreshteh is suspected of killing 28-year-old Justin Boldin, and injuring four others.

The Executive Director for March for Our Lives San Diego, Max Coston, says this week they will be reaching out to the city council to bring up the issue of ‘ghost guns’.

“We are going to be calling on them to take significant change, to change policies about ghost guns in the county and city of San Diego,” said Coston.

According to police, Sarreshteh used a ‘ghost gun’, which is a firearm without a serial number, to gun down his victims.

San Diego City Councilman Stephen Whitburn says the city has multiple gun law restrictions, including red flag laws, and laws requiring guns to be stored and disabled.

“I want to thank assembly member, Chris Ward for introducing legislation at the state Capitol that would ban the sale of parts to assemble ghost guns at gun shows. Legislation like this will help us to make progress in keeping these guns off the street,” said Whitburn.

Sarreshteh, pleaded not guilty to murder and attempted murder charges. If convicted, he could face 126 years to life in prison.