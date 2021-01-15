Vigil held for missing Chula Vista mom

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A vigil was held Thursday night in Chula Vista for a mother of three who went missing last week.

About 100 people gathered for an emotional night of prayer and holding candles to show support for the family of Maya Millete. Maya, who also goes by May, hasn’t been seen since last Friday.

“It’s been painful, heartbreaking. The whole family, we can’t eat, only have a little sleep at a time. It’s been awful.”

The 39-year-old mother may have gone hiking in the canyon behind the family’s home, but she missed her 11-year-old daughter’s birthday — something her family says she would never do.

“We would have loved to have heard from her, one message, something that would have been a weight off our shoulders, but we still carry on this weight and we’re still moving forward somehow. By God’s grace, we’re here and we’re not going to give up.”

Community members came together to search for Maya on Wednesday. A second search was planned for 10 a.m. Friday.

Maya’s husband, Larry, was not present at the last search or the vigil. Police say he is fully cooperating and has turned over his cell phone to help with the search.